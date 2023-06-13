Alzheimer's San Diego hosts 'Date With A Cure'

A virtual forum provided an opportunity for caregivers and people living with Alzheimer's Disease to get answers from experts in the field.

SAN DIEGO — Alzheimer's San Diego hosted its annual "Date with a Cure" virtual forum, which brought together renowned researchers, people living with Alzheimer's Disease, and caregivers. The panelists answered questions about the disease, advancements, and talked about hope for a cure.

CBS 8 anchor Marcella Lee moderated the virtual event. She is a proud supporter of Alzheimer’s San Diego, which offers free resources and programs to San Diegans living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

Marcella is a caregiver for her 85-year-old mother, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2019.

One of the most exciting pieces of news at the webinar was that a drug called Lecanemab is expected to receive full FDA approval in the coming weeks.

Dr. Paul Aisen, the Director of USC Alzheimer's Therapeutic Research Institute, shared the positive news with attendees.

"This is a hugely exciting time for us because right now, for the first time ever, a drug which slows disease progression is about to have full approval from the FDA," Aisen said.

Lecanemab is a drug that has effectively slowed the progression of Alzheimer's disease. The drug has been used in clinical trials for several years, and the results have been promising.

If the drug receives full FDA approval, it will be the first drug of its kind to do so. The drug's approval would be a significant breakthrough in Alzheimer's research and provide hope for the millions of people living with the disease.

The virtual forum also discussed the importance of getting people to enroll in clinical trials, especially underrepresented groups such as the Latino, Black, and Asian communities. Doctors emphasized the importance of diversity in clinical trials to ensure that treatments work for everyone.

Dr. James Brewer, Director of UCSD’s Shiley-Marcos Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, spoke about the use of human cell models and disease in dish models, which allow researchers to get a biopsy from the skin and turn it into all the different cells of the nervous system.

This technology is being developed at UCSD and the Salk Institute and offers promising possibilities for Alzheimer's research.

Visit Alzheimer’s San Diego for a link to the full two hour forum, which they intend to post within the next two weeks.