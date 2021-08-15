Debate over masks at San Diego senior living community

San Diego County’s current guidance states masks are required in certain settings like senior care facilities but doesn’t specify senior communities.

Ocean Hills Country Club is home to about 2,000 people. One resident said he doesn't feel safe without the mask mandate being enforced, specifically at the clubhouse.

Jody Gorran said on Aug. 2, the board of directors for the Ocean Hills Country Club decided to make masking up to residents. San Diego County’s current guidance states masks are required in certain settings like senior care facilities but doesn’t specify senior communities like Ocean Hills Country Clubb - which is a senior living community.

Gorran has been living in the community for a little over two years and said he won’t go into the club house unless masks become mandated.

"We're at risk. We need protection. Our board seems to think that their only responsibility is to manage the real estate," said Gorran.