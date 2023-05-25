Looming debt ceiling impacts San Diego food relief organizations

Military families and veterans who receive government paychecks may not have enough food to put on the table if Congress doesn't make a debt ceiling deal.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego non-profits say if Congress doesn't act, this could be catastrophic for organizations that help families in need, including veterans and military members who rely on government paychecks.

As Feeding San Diego volunteers work to move and unload pallets of produce, they may have a hard time refilling shelves if Congress doesn't come up with a plan to pay its bills.

“This could be catastrophic on top of what hunger relief organizations have already been facing with drops in donations because of inflation,” said Carissa Casares, senior communications manager, Feeding San Diego.

She says while donations have gone down, meal distributions have not.

Pre-pandemic, they said volunteers packed 26 million meals in 2019 and in 2022 it was 35 million meals.

Families who rely on government paychecks such as veterans and active-duty military may be forced to turn to food banks for help.

“You see avocados and watermelon and we may have to provide less of that if we see a huge spike in people coming to good distributions,” said Casares.

The Armed Services of YMCA says it is preparing to help its families if there is a government shutdown.

“Military families have a unique lifestyle with challenges day-to-day and at times, some face hardships like food insecurity. The Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) is proud of the support we offer such as, food pantry access, food distribution events and centers, quality, affordable childcare and more. Just as we have in the past, the ASYMCA stands ready to surge resources and support these families the best that we can, which can mean longer hours of service for food pantries, increased distribution events and even more offerings when possible.”

All of this is happening during a time when pandemic funding ended for CalFresh recipients, which is the state's food stamp program.

For some families, their monthly stipend went from $281 dollars to $23 per month.

“This is the worst possible time for something like this to be happening to people who are working people just trying to put food on the table, keep their kids fed going to school and might be working multiple jobs to pay for some of this cost-of-living increase in San Diego,” said Casares.

Despite this potential hardship, Feeding San Diego says they’re committed to moving around food and hope the government can move around enough money to help families overcome food insecurity.

“We really need this support of our governor to create stability,” said Casares.

She says the non-profit receives about 5 percent of its funding from the government so the debt ceiling would not have a major impact.

Feeding San Diego needs donations, particularly monetary donations. Casares says $1 can turn into two meals.

