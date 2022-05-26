LOCKDOWNS LIFTED at Del Norte High School, 4 other Poway District schools

Del Norte High School, Stone Ranch, Design39, Del Sur and Monterey Ridge were in lockdown Thursday afternoon after anonymous phone call threat.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE as of 2:26 p.m.: The San Diego Police Department confirmed at 2:10 p.m. Thursday that all lockdowns were lifted at Del Norte High School, Stone Ranch, Del Sur, Monterey Ridge Elementary Schools and D39. SDPD said in a tweet that students are reuniting with their parents and their investigation continues into the threat. There will also be additional police presence Friday.

Update (02:10 p.m.):



All the lockdowns have been lifted. Students are reuniting with their parents.



The investigation continues into the threat.



There will be an extra police presence tomorrow. We thank our community for their patience. https://t.co/FFc8M20OW3 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 26, 2022

Law enforcement has given the all clear to all campuses that were locked down. Schools will be dismissing at the regularly scheduled times. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/rPmjAroCjL — Poway Unified (@PowayUnified) May 26, 2022

Original story below:

The San Diego Police Department and Sheriff's Department are responding to Del Norte High School. The school is in lockdown status.

In addition to Del Norte High School, Stone Ranch, Design39, Del Sur and Monterey Ridge are also in lockdown mode out of an abundance of caution according to Poway School District.

Poway Unified sent out an email to staff and families stating "In an abundance of caution, the police have placed us on a brief lockdown while they investigate an anonymous phone call threat."

The email continues, "We want to assure you there is no evidence of actual physical threat present on our campus."

Law enforcement is asking for the public to avoid coming to campus while the schools work with law enforcement to complete their investigation to get the all-clear.

Thank you for your patience while we work with law enforcement to get the all clear. Please do not come to campus to ensure law enforcement can complete their investigation without any hindrances. pic.twitter.com/OQNWGmDIWL — Poway Unified (@PowayUnified) May 26, 2022

Right now, San Diego Police officers are at Del Norte High School after receiving a threat called into the school. We are investigating the nature of the threats. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 26, 2022