LOCKDOWNS LIFTED at Del Norte High School, 4 other Poway District schools

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE as of 2:26 p.m.: The San Diego Police Department confirmed at 2:10 p.m. Thursday that all lockdowns were lifted at Del Norte High School, Stone Ranch, Del Sur, Monterey Ridge Elementary Schools and D39. SDPD said in a tweet that students are reuniting with their parents and their investigation continues into the threat. There will also be additional police presence Friday.
Original story below:
The San Diego Police Department and Sheriff's Department are responding to Del Norte High School. The school is in lockdown status.
In addition to Del Norte High School, Stone Ranch, Design39, Del Sur and Monterey Ridge are also in lockdown mode out of an abundance of caution according to Poway School District.
Poway Unified sent out an email to staff and families stating "In an abundance of caution, the police have placed us on a brief lockdown while they investigate an anonymous phone call threat."
The email continues, "We want to assure you there is no evidence of actual physical threat present on our campus."
Law enforcement is asking for the public to avoid coming to campus while the schools work with law enforcement to complete their investigation to get the all-clear.
This is a developing story. We will continually update this page as more information comes available.