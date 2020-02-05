Deputies shoot, kill man escaping Park Rangers' custody

SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of assault at a San Diego park was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Friday after he escaped a park ranger's vehicle while being taken to the San Diego Central Jail.



The gunfire erupted in the 1100 block of Front Street, near B Street, about 6 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.



A ranger was driving the 36-year-old suspect to the jail when he jumped from the vehicle and ran off. Two San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies who were arriving for work at the jail saw the suspect running and began chasing him, with one deputy firing his or her weapon and hitting the suspect, police said.