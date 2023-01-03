What are those floating lights in the sky?

SAN DIEGO — Did you see them? A pair of floating lights were reported across San Diego County. But what were they?
According to Live Science, the two lights floating in San Diego's skies on Wednesday were a planetary conjunction of Jupiter, and Venus, visible with the naked eye.
The science website says our solar system's largest planet, Jupiter, and the brightest, Venus will be on display for astronomy lovers on March 1 and March 2.
The planetary conjunction is being dubbed "The Kiss Between Venus and Jupiter."
Many San Diegans headed to Twitter to share their videos.
Video shared by a CBS 8 viewer captured the two planets floating in the sky on Wednesday.