What are those floating lights in the sky?

Many CBS 8 viewers asked about two very bright lights in the sky Wednesday night. Turns out, they are planets!

SAN DIEGO — Did you see them? A pair of floating lights were reported across San Diego County. But what were they?

The science website says our solar system's largest planet, Jupiter, and the brightest, Venus will be on display for astronomy lovers on March 1 and March 2.

The planetary conjunction is being dubbed "The Kiss Between Venus and Jupiter."

Many San Diegans headed to Twitter to share their videos.

Video shared by a CBS 8 viewer captured the two planets floating in the sky on Wednesday.

#ufo off the coast of San Diego

Two stationary lights in the sky.

Haven't moved in 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/Foburbd8Eu — Jake (@JacobSutley) March 2, 2023

ufo in San Diego California ??? next to an airplane pic.twitter.com/UH4x1CfUVL — ok (@wallowsfam) March 2, 2023