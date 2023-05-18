District 4 supervisor candidates face off in public forum

Community members heard from candidates running in the special San Diego County Supervisor District 4 seat election.

SAN DIEGO — Community members heard from candidates running in the special election for the San Diego County Supervisor District 4 seat. It comes just days after Nathan Fletcher stepped down as supervisor amid sex-assault allegations.

The candidates spoke about their positions, from homelessness to the foster care system.

“We’re hoping to see a change of direction positively,” said Paul Dugas, who lives in the district.

Dozens of people attended the forum, but only two of the three candidates were in attendance.

Janessa Goldbeck and Amy Reichert met face-to-face with the public as they both sought to be elected as District 4 supervisors.

The candidates discussed the county’s response to homelessness and how they would tackle it.

“If we cannot address this, I think it’s a failing not only of our government but of our humanity,” said Democrat Janessa Goldbeck.

“The system is broken, and I want to help change that,” said Republican Amy Reichert.

They also discussed a new way of looking at the county’s foster care system and child welfare.

“I would not support guaranteed income; I would support going towards education or housing for foster care youth," added Reichert.

“One in four foster youth aging out of the system winding up homeless on the street.. our system isn’t working. And we need to try every tool in our toolbox to ensure that kids get the help they need,” said Goldbeck.

The other candidate, Monica Montgomery-Steppe, did not attend the forum, claiming people were being charged to attend the event.

The San Diego city councilwoman tweeted, “Charging money for this event disadvantages the very people it is supposed to be aimed at helping.”

She added, “As such, I will not be participating tonight.”

Shane Harris, president and founder of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, who hosted the event, addresses the crowd's confusion.

“I want to be very clear; we did nothing illegal or unethical. The candidate who decided not to show up tonight did not show up because she’s not prepared to address the critical issues facing this community,” said Harris.

According to Harris, only those who chose priority seating paid to attend. Many people in attendance confirmed they did not pay to attend the forum.

If no candidate wins a majority in an August 15 primary, the race will go to a runoff on Nov. 7.