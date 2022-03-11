'Killer Sally' | Netflix documentary looks back at Oceanside murder

A local murder that made headlines 27 years ago, is now the focus of a new Netflix documentary.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A murder that made headlines 27 years ago, is now the focus of a new Netflix documentary.

It remains controversial today because the convicted killer claimed self defense after being abused for years.

The Netflix documentary titled ''Killer Sally'' features Sally McNeil, the woman who shot and killed her husband in Oceanside on Valentines Day in 1995.

She admitted to shooting and killing her husband, Ray McNeil with a 12-gauge shotgun, twice.

They were both were U.S. Marines and highly involved in the body building community. McNeil claims today, and at trial that his steroid use led to several abusive nights, some even in front of her children.

McNeil was eventually convicted of second degree murder.

CBS 8 reported on the McNeil case nearly three decades ago. News 8 Archives offered a glimpse into why the jury reached a guilty verdict.

McNeil was given a 19-year prison sentence and was released two years ago. She remains on parole.

In an interview with the director of the documentary, Nanette Burstein said she wanted to reexamine the complicated case and bring awareness to domestic violence.

Body builder Sally McNeil court appearances in 1995 and 1996.





