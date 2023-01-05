Dozens rally for International Workers Day at Chicano Park

Rallies took place around the world and in Barrio Logan it was no different, many demanding for more union jobs with livable wages and healthcare.

SAN DIEGO — Chanting, rallying, holding signs and pushing for workers rights, dozens of people made their way to Chicano Park in Barrio Logan to mark International Workers Day.

“We’re here to fight for the benefits, for our salary and the retirement that we don’t have,” said Genny Ilea, a worker who was marching for health benefits for child care workers.

The demonstrations go back to the 1880s and the fight for an eight-hour work day.

“We don't have health insurance so every time we get sick or we need medicine or a doctor’s appointment we need to figure out how we’re going to do it because we don’t have those benefits,” said llea.

During the rally demonstrators also highlighted that migrant families continue to get hit with poor working conditions.

Alejandra Hidalgo, a working mother who advocated for migrant rights, told CBS 8 in Spanish that she has seen the abuse of labor among people of color. many working long hours, with no health benefits, no paid time off and hardly any pay.

She also adds that many workers stay silent because many of them are the main providers of their household.

Organizers of the event say it is important to fight for government reform all the way to the federal level.



