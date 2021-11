Eleven vehicles were impounded during the checkpoint, which began at 11 p.m. Saturday and ended Sunday at 3 a.m.

SAN DIEGO — Ten drivers were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving at an overnight driver's license/sobriety checkpoint on Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach, authorities said.

Eleven vehicles were impounded and one citation was issued during the checkpoint, which began at 11 p.m. Saturday and ended Sunday at 3 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.