Egg seizures at border crossings on the rise amid shortage

People are taking advantage of egg prices in Tijuana, but the director of field operations for CBP has alerted the public about the possible of fines.

SAN DIEGO — San Ysidro locals are frustrated, buying a carton of eggs that cost almost $8 at their local mini market.

People in the area said in Tijuana one carton of eggs is 50 pesos which equals nearly $3, but for those trying to smuggle those eggs into the United States, you might want to think twice before doing it.

Those $3 can quickly become a fine of up to $10,000 if you fail to declare your eggs at border crossings. Federal law prohibits Americans from bringing raw eggs or poultry across the border.

According to Customs and Border Protection, that hasn't stopped people from trying. It's a trend that's being noticed across the country.

In a tweet the director of field operations for CBP alerted the public about an uptick in egg seizures and reminded people crossing the border of hefty fines.

The San Diego Field Office has recently noticed an increase in the number of eggs intercepted at our ports of entry. As a reminder, uncooked eggs are prohibited entry from Mexico into the U.S. Failure to declare agriculture items can result in penalties of up to $10,000. pic.twitter.com/ukMUvyKDmL — Director of Field Operations Jennifer De La O (@DFOSanDiegoCA) January 18, 2023

At La Bodega Market in San Ysidro, Owner Anthony Gago has been fully stocked, but says he’s had to look for ways to keep customers happy because prices are also skyrocketing.

“So our 100 count eggs are $40. If you buy them separately they cost you $9.99 and it’s obviously more expensive if you buy five. So, you’re getting a $9 discount if you buy them in the case of a 100 count,” said Gago

He also says that many San Ysidro markets are close to the U.S.-Mexico border, so it's not uncommon to see customers easily turn away and cross the border.

For people caught with small amounts of eggs they could face a fine close to $300, if you tell CBP upfront what you're bringing back, your eggs will still be seized but you may not have to pay a fine.



