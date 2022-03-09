Extreme heat causing power outages across San Diego County

SDG&E confirmed to CBS 8 that approximately 7,500 customers across San Diego County were without power at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — Scorching hot temperatures across San Diego are causing power outages across the county.

SDG&E confirmed to CBS 8 that more than 9,000 customers across San Diego County were without power at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The unplanned outages affecting communities were related to the extremely hot weather. The outages were not related to the Flex Alert issued for California, SDG&E said.

Communities currently affected include:

E Chula Vista/ Rancho Del Rey/ Eastlake/ Otay Reservoir/ S Chula Vista/ Castle Park/ Otay

Fallbrook/ Pala Mesa Resort/ Pala Mesa Village/ Bonsal/ Live Oak Park/ Winterwarm/ San Luis Rey Heights/ NE Fallbrook

E Ramona/ N Ramona/ W Ramona / SD Country Estates/ La Jolla Indian Res/ Mesa Grande/ Santa Ysabel

SE Rancho Santa Fe

Santee/ Carlton Hills

Japatul Valley/ Buckman Springs/ Morena Village/ Guatay/ Pine Valley/ Mount Laguna

Mission Bay/ Pacific Beach/ La Jolla/ La Jolla Shores/ Soledad Mountain

Rolando/ E State College

E Ramona/ N Ramona/ W Ramona / SD Country Estates/ La Jolla Indian Res/ Mesa Grande/ Santa Ysabel

Guatay/ Pine Valley/ Mount Laguna

Customers are encouraged to check the SDG&E website for more information and for an estimated time of power restoration.