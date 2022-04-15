'He loved him' | Family desperately searching for son's alert service dog

The Wolfe's brought the 12-week-old puppy named Spike home over the weekend to alert them of their son's seizures. Days later, he disappeared.

SAN DIEGO — The Wolfe family in Logan Heights is desperately searching for their puppy after it went missing on Wednesday. But it's not just any puppy, it was going to be trained to detect seizures.

The Wolfe's brought the 12-week-old puppy named Spike home over the weekend. But on Wednesday, Spike disappeared.

"One moment he was here, and one moment he was gone," said Alex Wolfe.

Wolfe's four-year-old son, Tane, has a rare genetic disorder that gets worse as he gets older. Recently, Tane had a seizure and that means there are more to come.

"Tane played with him for a long time. He was just great. He was just really relaxed. That's what we needed," said Wolfe.

Tane's mom found an Airedoodle, an Airedale Terrier and Poodle mix. The breed can be trained to be an alert service dog to detect seizures in children.

It didn't take long for Spike and Tane to fall in love. "He loved him. He could hold him. He could pick him up. He was just a bundle of love," said Wolfe.

Spike was outside with the family's other dog when he vanished. One minute you can see him on the family's Ring camera. The next minute, he's gone.

Spike isn't microchipped because his appointment was supposed to be the next day. Tane's parents started looking on Ring camera videos from neighbors. They say they have seen Spike walking on the sidewalk past their house.

The puppy was last seen at a laundromat on Sampson and Ocean View Boulevard in Logan Heights. The family has posted missing dog signs all over the neighborhood. They say they are desperate to get him back.

"There's a little boy out there who really needs him, and we really need him too," said Wolfe.

The costs for the family to get a fully trained alert service dog could cost $25,000 or more, on top of long waiting lists. She says they simply cannot afford to do that. This puppy was their hope.



