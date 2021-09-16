FDA panel to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Dr. Mark Sawyer of Rady Children's Hospital who sits on the FDA panel said these booster shots could be vital.

SAN DIEGO — On Friday, the FDA will meet to discuss and vote on the recommendation of a Pfizer booster shot to those 16 and older.

The Biden administration announced just last month, it would begin recommending COVID booster shots for those already inoculated.

"You'll be able to get the booster shots at any one of approximately 80,000 vaccination locations nationwide. It will be easy," President Joe Biden said.

The FDA released new information from Pfizer - claiming that protection from its vaccine loses some effectiveness after six months but improves to 95% after a third dose.

But so far the FDA has not taken a definitive stance.

Dr. Mark Sawyer of Rady Children's Hospital who sits on the FDA panel said these booster shots could be vital.

"It increases, or boosts your body's immune response to something that it has seen before," said Sawyer.

However, there has been some controversy. Some studies show the current COVID vaccines potency against severe disease is sufficient, and the more important thing to do at this point is to vaccinate the unvaccinated.

"It does make me worry that if we talk too much about boosters that it will make the unvaccinated or those on the fence think these don't work very well," said Infectious Disease doctor at UCSF Monica Gandhi.