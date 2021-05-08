'FoodwithSoy' takes over food blogger world with her unique approach on social media

Soy Nguyen, or "FoodwithSoy" on social media is getting recognition for being herself, and educating people on different cultural foods.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — There's no doubt about it, the food scene in San Diego is one of the best and it can be overwhelming to find the right spot.

While there are many food bloggers out there who cover San Diego, one is getting attention for being unique.

Soy Nguyen, or "FoodwithSoy" on social media is getting recognition for being herself, and educating people on different cultural foods.

"I didn't see someone like me, so I thought might as well be that person," said Soy.

A triple threat, relatable, kind, and quirky, Soy's food blog is the place for foodies, and hundreds of thousands of them.

She's reached nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram and 500,000 followers on TikTok. However, for her it’s not about the numbers it’s about making a difference.

“It’s never something I think about, I just try to do my best and bring awareness to cultures,” said Soy.

Soy has tried many different restaurants in San Diego, and showcasing them is a win-win on both ends.

Owner of Snoice in San Diego Jayrell Ringpis said, he’s reaped the benefits of Soy’s presence.

“It’s like we grand opened again," said Ringpis, after Soy reviewed their famous "Halo Halo", a Filipino dessert comprised of shaved ice and condensed milk.

Though touring different San Diego restaurants is fun Soy said, it's to bring attention to places that people may otherwise miss.

“It’s not really measurables in numbers or followers, my goal is to help someone out there," said Soy.

Soy who’s originally from Florida, has lived in Los Angeles since 2014 and has created a name for herself by being different from the rest.

“It makes things easier, when you really enjoy what you’re doing, it gives you a sense of purpose,” said Soy.

Soy’s aspirations is to one day host her own food show or continue her success as a food blogger.