San Diego Geologist shares new lecture 'Mother Nature in San Diego'

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — You may have watched Dr. Patrick Abbott on CBS News 8 talking about a natural disaster in San Diego or around the world.

Well, now he's doing a four-part lecture series with Mission Trails Regional Park called, "Mother Nature in San Diego."

"What we're going to do here is talk about Mother Nature and how it effects the landscape here," said Dr. Abbott.

The four lectures will focus on topics San Diegans are familiar with.

"One will be climate change, one will be on floods, one will be on earthquakes, one on wildfires and how Mother Nature affects us in San Diego," said Dr. Abbott.

Dr. Abbott is a Professor Emeritus for SDSU where he taught for 40 years.

"Many of SDSU alumni say that their natural disaster course with Pat Abbott was one of their favorites in their college career," said Dr. Abbott.

Dr. Abbott has collaborated with the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation; Jennifer Morrissey is the Executive Director.

"The first lecture in the series is this Thursday, November 11 at 6 p.m. and people can register at our website at MTRP.org,"

This is Dr. Abbott's second series.

"It's really interesting how many teachers used it in their distant learning," said Dr. Abbott.

Dr. Abbott will bring his experience to the lectures

"When we see some of the things that have happened that gives us an understanding, they could happen again. We'll use the past to understand what the future might bring."

And that past will look at sea surface temperature rise and hurricanes.

"We will see San Diego was hit by a hurricane in 1858 and a hurricane hit Long Beach in 1929."

Dr. Abbott will also share knowledge with San Diegans on a topic they are way too familiar with.

"What's the disaster that really comes to mind and kicks us hard? Wildfire. 2003 Cedar Fire, 2007 Witch Fire and of course throughout California."

Dr. Abbott is a dynamic speaker and will keep things interesting and at the end of the lecture, he'll take questions.

If you'd like to get in on the lecture, go to MTRP.org to register in advance and it's free.