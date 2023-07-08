Gold Star Families demand answers for deaths of 13 servicememembers during Afghanistan withdrawal

Families will appear in Escondido on August 7 to call for accountability for deaths during a 2021 bombing at the Kabul Airport.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The families of some of the 13 servicemembers who were killed in a deadly blast at the Kabul Airport in 2021 are seeking answers.

At 10 am on Monday, August 7, they will appear at Escondido City Hall to call on the Biden Administration to give them answers and inform the public as to how their loved ones died in a deadly blast as U.S. forces were leaving Afghanistan.

Appearing alongside the families will be senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-48).

"For almost two years, the Gold Star Families of the fallen in Afghanistan have waited for answers and accountability for the loss of their loved ones - and they have waited long enough," said Rep. Issa. "At every turn, they've been shut out and ignored by the Biden Administration that prefers to turn the page on its disaster. That stops now.

It's time that the public hears the stories of these heroes and learns of negligence and breakdown of leadership that led to the loss of life that day two years ago."

The majority of the servicemembers killed in the August 2021 Kabul airport attack were assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, and were based at Camp Pendleton.

The Marines that died that day include Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Roseville, north of Sacramento; Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah, who was living in Aliso Viejo; Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio; Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming; Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga; Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco; Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska; Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts; Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana; and Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee and Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio also were killed in the blast.