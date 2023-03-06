Gun violence survivors and former inmates gather to end gun violence

Survivors of gun violence and people who've committed gun crimes gathered under one roof to discuss gun violence prevention.

SAN DIEGO — Survivors of gun violence and people who've committed gun crimes gathered under one roof to discuss gun violence prevention on Saturday.

"When my son died, he didn’t die alone; he killed me and my entire family, " said Bevelynn Bravo, a San Diego mother who lost her son to violence.

Bravo’s son was stabbed to death in 2012, just six days before his only daughter was born.

"My son, 21-year-old Jimen Bravo Junior, was murdered 11 years ago and actually 11 years ago today, I was forced to bury him and I say 'forced' because my son should have lived a long life. My son shouldn’t have been killed," said Bravo.

She shared her son’s story Saturday with other survivors of gun violence at Charity Apostolic Church in National City to focus on how to deal with trauma and healing as a community.

It’s not just survivors of gun violence who attended the event.

Some people have spent time behind bars for more than 25 years and some are former gang members. They plan to raise awareness and have discussions on ending gun violence.

"You don’t realize how many people you hurt with the ripple effect," said William Ortega, who was incarcerated for 30 years.

"All the brothers and homies need to join in and this is what we've been waiting for. We don’t have to worry about police. We are doing something positive now. Let's lead our next generation to do right thing. I thank CBS and appreciate it," said Eric Carter who was incarcerated for 38 years.

Meanwhile, Bravo hopes their stories inspire change.

"Now, youth thinks it's brave by carrying a gun. That's not bravery. To take a life, that’s your ruining the community. You're taking from the community and you're ending the life of people that look just like you," said Bravo.

Loved ones names are added to the wall of remembrance in hopes events like this will lead to better days.