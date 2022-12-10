Helix Charter High School marching band works to rebuild after thousand of dollars worth of equipment stolen

This happened just one week before the 2022 season is set to start on Oct. 15, meaning students are left without essential items to kickstart their season.

SAN DIEGO — Marching season is right around the corner for students with the Helix Charter High School marching band.

After thieves broke into their storage building and stole thousands of dollars worth of essential items, students and staff are working to get back on track.

The timing of everything is what really hurt students the most. The last time students were able to compete was back in 2019, before the pandemic. Just when everything seemed to be ready to go before this year’s competition season, tragedy struck yet again.

Equipment for the Helix Instrumental Music Association was stolen out of their storage building on October 8th.

Thieves took anything they could find, including two generators, assorted tools, instrument canopies, lighting, coolers, portable stovetop and even food used for concession fundraising at events.

This happened just one week before the 2022 season is set to start on October 15, meaning students are left without essential items to kickstart their season.

"We were honestly very devastated and truly in shock, to the point we were quite when we arrived just looking at the damage and being so upset and frustrated by the fact that this type of theft and vandalism could happen to such a wonderful organization whose worked so hard," said Heather Moyer, board member with the Helix Instrumental Music Association,

Despite the huge blow to students, staff and parents, those feelings of despair have quickly turned into resilience over the last couple of days thanks to the outpouring of support from the community, according to Moyer.

The group has created a GoFundMe to help them get back on track. To help donate click here.