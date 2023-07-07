Heroic efforts made by Santa Ysabel postmaster

The USPS Santa Ysabel postmaster is encouraging others to be CPR certified after stepping up to save a customer.

SANTA YSABEL, Calif. — A United States Postal Service Postmaster in the back country delivered some lifesaving help last week.

Lisa Di Paolo gave CPR to a 78 year old man who had collapsed in the Santa Ysabel post office.

Di Paolo is one of those workers who doesn't mail it in. She loves helping people behind the counter but one day she got out from behind to save a customer's life.

Santa Ysabel's post office is staffed with two people but on Monday, June 26, right after the lunch break, Di Paolo was manning the post office by herself when 78-year-old Stormy Silvercloud walked into the retail section.

“As soon as he got right here [counter] he literally collapsed on the floor,” said Di Paolo.

She picked up the phone and called 911 and ran around to the front of the counter.

“Honestly I would have jumped over the counter but safety first,” said Di Paolo.

She says Silvercloud had no pulse but she didn't know CPR.

“The dispatcher told me how to position my hand and I was like, ‘okay,’ it was very scary,” said Di Paolo.

As the dispatcher talked her through CPR over the phone, Di Paolo says she never gave up.

“’Don't die on me, it's not your time,’” said Di Paolo.

Five minutes later, firefighters and sheriffs arrived on the scene.

Silvercloud's family says he suffered a major heart attack and was airlifted to Palomar Hospital's ICU.

“I was so relieved they came in and took over,” said Di Paolo.

Silvercloud's siblings were relieved too. They say Di Paolo's uniform should have wings.

“It was our what we call affectionately now our angel,” said Ron Silvis.

The brother is back home in Texas now but after Silvercloud's emergency, he and his sister rushed to their brother's side. But, they didn't pass up thanking Di Paolo in person.

“We couldn't thank her enough. And like I said, we keep calling her our angel,” said Silvis.

Di Paolo also earned the title 'life saver.' On Friday, the Santa Ysabel Reservation Fire Captain, Erritte Hamilton, gave her a pin that says ‘CPR Saves Lives.’

“This was an incredible thing, especially in the backcountry where resources are thin and we're a long way from a hospital out here. Her actions definitely saved lives,” said Hamilton.

Di Paolo proudly wears the pin under her name badge. Now that the postmaster has "Saves Lives" in her title, she says it's a reminder to herself and others to get CPR certified.

“It prompted me to get CPR certified to know I'm doing it the right way because that was the fear, ‘am I doing this, oh my gosh,’” said Di Paolo.

After eleven days in the hospital, Silvercloud was in the process of being discharged on Friday. He has three stints in his heart and will soon have a defibrillator and a guardian angel.

“No one should hesitate when they see someone in distress,” said Di Paolo.

The American Heart Association says each year 356,000 people suffer cardiac arrest and only 11 percent survive. But experts say you can triple the chance of survival by acting quickly.