Historic settlement approved for victims of Las Vegas mass shooting

The $800 million settlement is the largest of its kind for a mass shooting in the United States

SAN DIEGO — Thursday marks three years since the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas that claimed nearly 60 lives and injured more than 850 others attending an outdoor music festival outside the Mandalay Bay Resort.

On Wednesday, the courts approved an historic settlement of $800 million to be paid out by MGM Resorts, the owner of the hotel and concert venue, to thousands of victims' family members and survivors of the massacre.

The settlement is the largest of its kind for a mass shooting in the nation, and the third-largest mass tort settlement in U.S. history.

"It was horrific: people were shot in front of other folks," said San Diego-based attorney James Frantz, who helped secure the $800 million settlement from MGM Resorts.

The settlement to be divided among the victims and their family members: more than 4,400 in all.

"It is a monumental, historic settlement," Frantz told News 8.

"The victims are the brave ones here," Frantz added. "They stood up against a monster corporation that wasn't doing its job."

Among those victims was Southern Californian Chelsea Romo, a single mom who lost one eye and suffered severe head injuries in the shooting.

"I still have shrapnel all throughout my forehead, throughout my brain," she said, addressing the media last year.

Romo said the support she has received from everyone has helped guide her path to healing.

"I'm a mom who's hurt, in pain, just trying to stay above water," she said. "And I get these messages from people telling me the most amazing things."

"The victims are elated that this chapter is over with and they can move on with their lives now," Frantz said.

He said he also hopes the settlement serves as a call to tighten gun regulations, and also sends a message to MGM Resorts.

"Do your job, make your building safe, and this would never have happened," Frantz said.

As part of the settlement, MGM Resorts acknowledged no liability.

The company said in a statement:

"We are grateful that the decision brings families, victims and the community closer to closure."

It also called the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting "a time of great sadness and reflection."