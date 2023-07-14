Hotel day passes a great way to cool down this summer

Whether you’re enjoying the pool or just ordering drinks while you hang poolside, there is something for everyone and you don’t have to stay overnight to enjoy it.

SAN DIEGO — One way San Diegans are staying cool during the heat wave is with hotel day passes. The website resortpass.com allows you to browse through some of San Diego’s finest hotel pools with prices ranging from $20 up to several hundred dollars, depending on location and how far you’re planning in advance.

CBS 8’s Brian White used the site to buy a day pass at Town and Country Hotel in Hotel Circle for $40, which included free parking. He arrived poolside to see lots of families and kids enjoying the water Friday, a refreshing way to stay cool during the heat.

“It’s really nice because you can cool off and not be so hot and not sweat yourself to death,” said Abigail, a young girl who came to the pool with her family.

Evan Perkins came down from Escondido with his daughters to beat the heat.

“Oh so nice, I got three girls, they’re all hanging out, this is Myla and we’re having a great time just enjoying ourselves,” said Perkins.

While it was no wonder the pool was a big hit with all the kids, by far, the water slide was a crowd favorite. The Twister is a four-story, 150 ft long, looping waterslide.

“It’s really fun because you can go really fast,” said one boy after taking the plunge.

“My favorite part is probably the water slide and the pool because you can dive,” said Abigail.

Whether you’re enjoying the pool or just ordering drinks while you hang poolside, there is something for everyone and you don’t have to stay overnight to enjoy it.

“We were a little concerned about how hot it was going to be, and coming here, what a perfect place to just be able to cool off and have fun at the same time,” said Kiaora Bohlool, who was vacationing from Hawaii. “It’s awesome!” At Town and Country, the day pass allows you access to the fitness gym as well.

“This is really fun, I recommend you should come here with your kids because there’s a water slide and there’s fun for everyone,” said Abigail.