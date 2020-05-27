Crews extinguish house fire in Mira Mesa, firefighter injured

A firefighter was transported from the scene with heat-related injuries, according to the San Diego Fire Department

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters worked Wednesday to extinguish a house fire in the 10100 block of Embassy Way, just west of Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The call of the fire came out just before 2 p.m. SDFD said fire crews arrived to find flames coming from a single-family home fully engulfed.

Around 2:15 p.m., SDFD reported the main body of the fire had been knocked down.

All five adult occupants of the house were able to safely get outside prior to the arrival of emergency crews, according to SDFRD public affairs.

A firefighter was transported from the scene to Sharp Memorial with heat-related injuries.