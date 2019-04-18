SAN DIEGO — The pain at the gas pump is being felt by Californians, and as gas prices soar over $4 in San Diego, there are several ways that could help drivers save some money at the pump.



According to a AAA study, premium gas does little to improve performance, mileage or engine protection for 84% of cars on the road.



"Drivers are wasting about $2.3 billion every year using premium fuel when the regular fuel would be just fine for their vehicles," AAA spokesman Doug Shupe said.

The study found that drivers could save nearly $300 a year making the switch from premium to regular gas.

Another way to save money at the gas pump is to go grocery shopping at a Vons or Ralphs.



How?

Vons has a partnership that allows shoppers to save when they grocery shop at a Vons gas station or a Chevron and Texaco station. Ralphs has a similar partnership with Shell.



Here is how it works at Vons:

First, sign up for a Vons Club card (it is free) and you can earn reward points every time you shop.

For every $1 spent on groceries you will earn one point. For every 100 points ($100) you will get a 10 cents off a gallon reward which can be used for a single fill-up at a Vons gas station or at a Chevron or Texaco gas station.



You can build up your points as well. So if you spend $200 you will earn 200 point which turns into 20 cents off per gallon.



Be warned – Vons points must be used within the month they are used. For more information, Vons Rewards.

Here is how it works for Shell Gas:

Shell gas also offers a free fuel rewards program that can save drivers five-cents off a gallon. The Shell fuel rewards program not only allows drivers save at the gas pump but allows them to earn gas discounts by dinning and online shopping using their Shell Fuel Rewards account.

The Shell Fuel Rewards app is free to download on mobile devices.



Shop at Ralphs?



Shop at Ralphs and use their rewards card (free to sign up for) and earn one fuel point for every dollar spent. Drivers can save one dollar off per gallon at Ralphs Fuel Centers and/ or 10-cents per gallon at Shell stations.



For more details on the Shell Fuel Rewards program visit: Shell Fuel Rewards.

Another way to save on gas can be by filling up at a Costco. Costco does require that you be a member, and a Gold Star annual membership starts at $60, and drivers most likely have to wait sometime in those long gas lines.



As of this writing, the San Marcos Costco on Wednesday had regular gas at $3.79 a gallon. The Mission Valley Costco had a regular gallon of gas at $3.80. The Santee Costco had a regular gallon of gas at $3.76.

Five cents or ten cents, when gas prices are high, every little bit counts!