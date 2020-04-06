Hundreds of protesters gather near Mira Mesa High School

Many in the crowd were teenagers, demanding their voices be heard

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For a fifth straight day, San Diegans joined in protest over the choking death of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer.

Hundreds gathered Wednesday afternoon on Mira Mesa Boulevard, across from Mira Mesa High School. Many of the people in the crowd were teenagers, holding signs and chanting for an end to police brutality.

"It's scary it's 2020, and this is still happening," said 18-year-old Jilian Silveira.

"It's not complicated," said protester Victoria Collins. "It's right versus wrong and the fact that people can question it, I don't understand it, I won't understand it."

They held a lie-in demonstration that lasted 8 minutes, approximately the same amount of time Floyd was held on the ground with an officer's knee on his neck.

"If our youth don't stand up demand an end to the craziness nothing will change," said teacher Geniese Ligon. "I'm 58 years old, I'm tired. Our kids, they demand better. They should have better."

Police officers were on scene near the protest.