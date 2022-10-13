Hundreds of students absent, suspected respiratory outbreak under investigation at 2 San Diego County schools

School officials said the symptoms were mostly fever, cough and headache. According to Poway Unified spokesperson Christine Paik, the absences began Monday.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Public Health Services is investigating a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms reported among students at Patrick Henry High School and Del Norte High School.

Hundreds of students were absent from Del Norte High School on Wednesday and Thursday due to an outbreak of a flu-like illness.

School officials said the symptoms were mostly fever, cough and headache.

According to Poway Unified spokesperson Christine Paik, the absences began Monday.

"What we saw from the Monday back from the weekend, we had 189 absences. Tuesday and Wednesday that jumped to close to 400," said Paik.

Students just celebrated homecoming over the weekend. However, Paik said not all of the kids out sick went to homecoming.

She said their symptoms are flu-like, similar to the symptoms of the students at Patrick Henry High, another school that experienced an outbreak this week.

Although the County reports daily several hundred COVID-19 cases, and is already seeing a rapid and early start to flu season, it is too early to determine the cause of the suspected outbreak at Patrick Henry High School as test results are pending.

"We haven't been able to confirm that it's all flu," said Paik. "We know the number of Covid cases has remained steady, consistent. But with the flu we only get it confirmed it's flu if a patient goes to doctor and confirms it, and takes that test."

She said they are reminding parents to take precautions. If your child is experiencing any symptoms, she advises to keep them home from school

So far, no hospitalizations have been linked to the illness investigation at Patrick Henry High School. Local hospitals, including Rady Children’s Hospital, have noted a recent increase in emergency room visits due to flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. The County is evaluating the possibility of other schools reporting similar outbreaks.

“We are coordinating with local school districts and are checking with other school campuses to try and figure out why so many students have been affected so suddenly,” said Cameron Kaiser, M.D., M.P.H., County deputy public health officer. “Unfortunately, we anticipated this would be a rough influenza season, and alongside COVID-19 other respiratory viruses are also making a rapid comeback. If you haven’t already, now is the time to get your flu and COVID-19 shots to gain the extra protections afforded by the vaccines.”

A total of 304 lab-confirmed influenza cases were reported last week, bringing the total for the season that started on July 3 to 1,082. At the same time last year, the County had reported only 200 influenza cases.