Hundreds of thousands of people expected to visit San Diego beaches this Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial kickoff to summer and with that comes big crowds at our local beaches, especially as more people are getting vaccinated and traveling again.



During Memorial Day weekend in 2020, not only were the boardwalk and parking lots closed at area beaches, but you couldn't sit on the sand. Now, none of those rules apply. So, for lifeguards and police, that means all hands are on deck.



“We're gonna have hundreds of thousands of people down here so we'll be focusing our efforts on those creating problems,” said San Diego Police Captain Scott Wahl.



Officers from all over the city will be reassigned to the beach this weekend. You'll see them on foot, bike, patrol cars, motorcycles and brand new four wheelers. They'll be out enforcing the rules, listed on signs up and down the boardwalk.



“No alcohol on the beach, no glass, no smoking. If you're gonna bring trash, take it with you when you leave or put it in a trash can. You'll be looking at a citation if you're in violation,” said Captain Wahl.



Lifeguards will be busy too, especially because rip currents are pulling right now.



“Throughout the day, throughout the weekend, you will see lifeguards out there. They'll be out in the trucks, vessels, PWC's, paddleboards, swimming out making rescues and they'll be asking you to move-moving the crowd around in the water to try and keep you out of the rip current area,” said San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland.



As for boating and other recreational activities, lifeguards will be watching over that as well, reminding everyone to have a California boater's card if you're under 40, unless you're renting from a reputable source.



Also, have life jackets on board, and a designated driver if you plan to drink.



“That's what saves lives out there when accidents occur,” said Chief Gartland.



Finally, plan ahead, as traffic is expected and parking is limited.



“This is the start of the holiday season,” said Captain Wahl.



When it comes to mask wearing and social distancing, police and lifeguards say they won't be enforcing those rules, but they're asking everyone to use common sense.