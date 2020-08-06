Imperial Beach officials call for investigation of attack on black protester

In a video circulating online, a man is seen hitting a black protester and longtime Imperial Beach resident in the back of the head, according to IB officials.

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Content warning: The video in this story depicts a violent act and may not be suitable for all viewers.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina and Mayor Pro Tem Paloma Aguirre have called for the San Diego Sheriff's Department to investigate an attack on peaceful protesters Sunday and deem the incident a hate crime.



The Imperial Beach protest was one of many demonstrations throughout San Diego County on Sunday which opposed racism, inequality within the justice system and police brutality against people of color.



The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the Imperial Beach Pier Plaza during a peaceful protest, Dedina said over Twitter.

In a video posted online a man in a red shirt is seen coming up behind and punching a man who was protesting in the back of the head. The man who threw the punch is then seen running away from the area as the man who was hit loses his balances and falls into the street.

According to the Mayor Pro Tem of Imperial Beach, Paloma Aguirre, the person hit is Marcus Boyd a longtime resident of the area who is black.

Aguirre said the man who attacked Boyd was part of a group of three to four individuals who were reportedly harassing peaceful protesters.

"Imperial Beach has a decades-long history of racism and white supremacy," Aguirre said.

She added that in the 1940s, '50s and '60s, IB was "basically a biker town, a gang town" where families would be harassed.

Aguirre also said she herself as a Mexican-American was the subject of harassment, libel, slander and threats against her life when she was running for office in 2018 with someone texting her a threat using a racial slur. She said while the incident Sunday was sad, it does not surprise her given Imperial Beach's history.

Aguirre said Sunday's protest was canceled then re-organized multiple times due to harassment the organizers were receiving. She also said she was proud of the organizers for choosing to go forward with the peaceful protest and exercise their First Amendment right.

"I want them to know - and everybody to know - that the City of Imperial Beach stands in solidarity with Black Lives [Matter]. We stand behind anyone who's willing to speak out and uplift the voices of black lives in Imperial Beach," Aguirre said. "And that they should be able to do so in a peaceful and safe way."

In another video of the incident taken from a different angle, other protesters seem to chase the man who threw the punch while others go to the aid of the Boyd.



"We cannot allow the ugly legacy of violent racism and white supremacy to continue in our beach city," Mayor Dedina wrote on Twitter.