SAN DIEGO — The Imperial Beach City Council voted 3-1 Wednesday night to deny a motion that would have allowed two marijuana dispensaries instead of just one.

The motion would have also shortened the allowed distance between the dispensaries and schools, daycare centers from 900 feet to 600 feet.

Now, Imperial Beach will keep its original plan of only one dispensary that must be at least 900 feet away from any schools or daycare centers.

News 8’s Richard Allyn reports from Imperial Beach with more information on Tuesday night’s vote.