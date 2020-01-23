SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — After more than 20 years in business, Indigo Grill in Little Italy, is shutting its doors.

Indigo Grill is one of several restaurants throughout San Diego County that have recently announced their closure.

Head Chef Deborah Scott, who launched the first incarnation of Indigo Grill back in 1994, said she is grateful for the opportunities it has provided her.

The restaurant’s lease is coming up and Scott said she plans to continue her work with other restaurants owned by the Cohn Family.

"We have had a good run there and we wanted to still feel that way. It was a good run and [it is time] to move on to new ventures,” she said.

Indigo Grill’s final day will be on February 9. Scott said that all the restaurant’s employees will be transitioned into new positions at other Cohn restaurants throughout San Diego.