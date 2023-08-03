Jury awards $39M to former UCSD doctor in research donation trial

The San Diego Jury ruled in favor of Dr. Kevin Murphy’s lawsuit against UC San Diego and UC Regents that alleged wrongful termination and retaliation.

SAN DIEGO — A jury awarded over $39 million to a former UC San Diego oncologist and vice department chair who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the university over a $10 million donation intended for research.

The San Diego Jury ruled in favor of Murphy’s lawsuit against UC San Diego and UC Regents, alleging wrongful termination and retaliation. The jury awarded UCSD and UC Regents $67,000 in the counter-lawsuit against Murphy.

Wednesday’s verdict marks the end of a lengthy legal fight involving two lawsuits by UCSD and Murphy.

The university sued Murphy, alleging he took the $10 million donation from one of his former patients to benefit himself, while Murphy said the money was intended to fund clinical trials for his brain stimulation treatment known as Personalized Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or PrTMS.

Murphy claimed the school tried to move the funds away from his research and retaliated against him when he tried to speak out about it. UCSD decided not to renew Murphy's contract in 2020, and he subsequently countersued UCSD for wrongful termination and retaliation.

“Throughout this trial, we've painstakingly highlighted the stark contrast between the defendant's deception and Dr. Murphy's unwavering commitment to truth and justice," said lead trial attorney Mark Quigley in a statement. "Dr. Murphy is the epitome of a whistleblower who had the courage to expose corruption within the institution he dedicated his career to. This verdict reveals the truth behind UCSD’s attempts to retaliate and defame him for simply doing the right thing."