Verdict reached in former San Diego TV anchor Sandra Maas’ lawsuit against KUSI

Maas had been seeking $10 million for discrimination and violating the state's Equal Pay Act.

SAN DIEGO — It took less than two days for the jury to come to a decision in the civil trial of former news anchor Sandra Maas against KUSI.

The jury was split on the claims but did award Sandra Maas more than $1.5 million for the difference in pay attributed to gender, past and future lost wages, and past and future emotional distress.

"I'm feeling relieved, it's been a long almost four years, I'm elated," Maas told CBS 8 shortly after the verdict. "I'm elated, it's a great day for women, for people of color and for equal pay."

Claim 1: Violation of Equal Pay Act: The jury found in favor of Sandra Maas – awarded $200,000 total amount of pay difference attributed to gender

Claim 2: Age Discrimination: The jury found in favor of McKinnon Broadcasting Co.

Claim 3: Violation of Whistleblower Protections Act: The jury found in favor of Sandra Maas

Amount of damages awarded to Maas for claims 2 & 3

Past and future lost wages - $1,295,000

- $1,295,000 Past and future emotional distress - $80,000

Did McKinnon Broadcasting Co. engage in the conduct of Malice, Oppression or Fraud?: The jury answered NO

Background

After closing arguments from both sides, the jury began deliberation on Wednesday afternoon.

During the closing arguments, the courtroom was so crowded the judge allowed people to stand, as well as sit on the floor where both KUSI and Maas had a number of supporters there to hear closing arguments.

Maas was accusing KUSI of gender and age discrimination, as well as violating the state’s Equal Pay Act, saying her contract wasn't renewed in 2019 after voicing her concerns over pay inequities between herself and her co-anchor, Allen Denton.

During the weeks-long trial, it was revealed at one point, Maas was making $90,000 less than Denton, though the differential became less later in her career.

But, KUSI says Denton had more experience and worked more hours than Maas, which were among the reasons why he was paid more. They also alleged Maas was a disgruntled employee.

"The law requires equal pay for equal work when there is equal merit. Here, there was no equal merit. Allen Denton was the more experienced anchor, he was the more highly decorated anchor, he was the more accomplished journalist. He was the more talented anchor in the judgment of KUSI's news director,” said KUSI’s attorney, Ken Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile, Maas's attorney, Josh Gruenberg, described her as hard-working, and well-respected in the market, reminding the jury other witnesses testified the same thing. He said this case is relevant to employees everywhere.

"We are already familiar with phrases like gender discrimination, equal pay, and retaliation because we hear about these things in headlines and read about them in newspapers, or movies, but what we haven't seen, what goes unsaid, in the headlines is just how deeply rooted those problems are in the corporations in this country and in this corporation," said Gruenberg.



Maas was seeking $10 million in damages.

