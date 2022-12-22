King tides return to San Diego for the holidays | When you can see the tides

Extreme low tide allows for people to catch a glimpse of sea creatures caught in the tide pools.

SAN DIEGO — Some of the highest and lowest tides of the year, known as the king tides, are returning for the holiday weekend.

The extreme high tide will happen Friday at around 8 a.m.

The extreme low tide will happen Friday at around 3:30 p.m.

"I'm a transplant from Toronto, Canada so actually seeing this in December, January is a real treat," said San Diego resident Peter Marrick.

What are king tides?

The king tides are caused by the gravitational force of the moon and sun. The high tide will be up to seven feet above sea level. It gives people a glimpse of what our coast might look like as sea levels rise.

Isabelle Kay, the reserves manager at UC San Diego, said the sea is expected to rise by about five feet by the year 2100.

"This is especially good for kids to think about because this is going to be their coastline that's going to have to be resilient," said Isabelle Kay, the reserves manager at UC San Diego.

The extreme low tide will fall by about 1.8 feet and allow for people to catch a sight of sea creatures caught in the tide pools.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to see the marine life and all the little fish, starfish that come along with it," said San Diego resident Alex Osante.

The king tides will return on Jan. 21.

