La Jolla Village Drive, Towne Center Drive partially closed for Pure Water Project construction

Construction at the intersection expected to last through July 2 as crews install pipeline.

SAN DIEGO — The largest infrastructure project in San Diego history will partially shut down an intersection in University City.

Pipeline construction is underway at La Jolla Village Drive and Towne Center Drive.

For the next two weeks, traffic at this intersection will be impacted by the construction. This project is part of the city's Pure Water Program.

It will produce millions of gallons of drinking water a day by cleaning wastewater. It will cut down the need for imported water and eventually provide half of San Diego's water supply.

"I think it's good that everyone has good clean water. This is the 21st century and all about good living conditions," said Charles Benitez.

Not everyone is happy about the construction that comes with the project. Drivers voiced their frustrations over the traffic at the intersection at La Jolla Village Drive and Towne Center Drive.

Crews are working to install pipelines in a 20-foot trench through the intersection. This is just one of ten construction projects scheduled. The Pure Water Project is expected to be completed in 2035.

"Giving us something we need that is essential and hopefully we depend on our neighborhoods to use it wisely," said Megan Lewis, a La Jolla resident.

Construction is set to wrap up around July 2. Until then, the city recommends using use I-5 to get to University City instead of I-805.

