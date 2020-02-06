Heartland Fire rescues woman from car after crash with trolley in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif — Heartland Fire crews are responding to the scene of a crash between a small SUV and a trolley in La Mesa. The crash took place at University Avenue and Spring Street Tuesday afternoon.

Crews used the "jaws of life" to rescue the single occupant of the vehicle, according to Heartland Fire. The approximately 78-year-old female driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital. She was complaining of pain to her left side and back following the accident.