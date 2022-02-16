Jewel of the Hills | La Mesa prepares to install an archway sign and welcomes community involvement

The archway will span La Mesa Blvd and will be nearly 16 feet high supported by columns with hand painted tiles.

LA MESA, Calif. — You see them in communities around San Diego - archways saying Hillcrest, Little Italy, the GasLamp Quarter and now in La Mesa, they're going to do the same thing at La Mesa Boulevard and Palm Avenue and you can be part of it.

"It's going to be a community effort because the columns are going to have hand painted tiles on them," said Pam Rader with the La Mesa Village Association.

"It's an opportunity for the community to come in and really put a mark on the city, so in 15, 20, 100 years they can see how great they are," added Rader.

That's because the tiles will be personalized for a pledge.

"The funding from the selling of the tiles and plaque are going to completely fund this, no city funds involved," explained Rader.

And, this is where the community comes together

"The La Mesa Village Association is a 501C6 so we can't take donations, so we partnered with the La Mesa Park and Recreation Foundation which is a 501C3. They are the fiscal sponsors for the project," said Rader.

"It's a great project , it's perfect for the city, it's a great partnership for the foundation and the La Mesa Village Association and the community at large," added Executive Director Misty Thompson.

When it comes to painting the tiles, all are welcome.

"It will be children, adults, it will be businesses. Anybody will be able to hand paint the tiles.

At this point the association is not taking money, but you can make a commitment through their website, expect to have to make your payment in the spring.