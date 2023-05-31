Lake Hodges reopens after extensive repair to Hodges Reservoir Dam

The City of San Diego officials announced that Lake Hodges would reopen on Wednesday, May 31, but only on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from sunrise to sunset.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's infamous Lake Hodges was reopened to the community after being closed since mid-2022 due to critical repair work of the Hodges Reservoir Dam.

The City of San Diego officials announced that Lake Hodges would reopen on Wednesday, May 31, but only on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from sunrise to sunset.

Kayaking, canoeing, shore fishing, rental boat fishing, and float tubing were some of the only activities allowed, according to the City of San Diego.

"Boat launching, stand-up paddleboarding, windsurfing, winging, and all water contact activities will not be available," officials said in a Facebook post.

The city-owned Hodges Reservoir impounds water for drinking water purposes. It was created with the building of Hodges Dam on San Dieguito Creek in 1918 and served the San Diego County Water Authority, San Dieguito Water District, and Santa Fe Irrigation District, as well as the city of San Diego.