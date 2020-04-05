Lake Poway reopens with restrictions

The playground will remain closed and active sports are limited to people within the same household, Poway officials said.

POWAY, Calif. — The Lake Poway Recreation Area opened to the public Sunday and will resume regular hours of 6 a.m. to sunset on Monday, city officials said.



Parking lots at Lake Poway will open to half capacity and boating is not allowed, officials said. The playground will remain closed and active sports are limited to people within the same household, they said.

City of Poway officials said the reopening comes with restrictions in order to comply with state and county public health orders put in place to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locals enjoyed the reopened area on Sunday.

“It’s nice to be outside,” said Hannah Murray. “I’ve been inside almost two months now, getting some fresh air is really nice.”

Some hoped it was also a sign of things to come.

"Seeing more of this being open to the public - I’d like to see more of that,” said Poway resident Josh Mello.

On Friday, the County of San Diego eased restrictions on parks and outdoor recreation prompting Poway to prepare its lakes and trails for reopening. However, not all areas are ready for use, according to the city.

The City of Poway’s website provided the following information and guidelines on reopenings and continued closures:

Parking is limited per the county’s public health order to limit the number of people using the recreation area. Parking lots can only open to half capacity.

Boating is closed.

The archery range is closed.

The Fisherman’s trail (along the shoreline) remains closed as it too narrow to allow social distancing.

Most picnic benches are open, with the exception of the pavilion area.

Restrooms at the lake are open, however portable restrooms around the lake are closed.

The mandatory protocols in effect for all city parks apply at Lake Poway as well:

Do not enter city parks if you have a cough or fever.

Maintain social distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet from anyone not in your household.

A face covering is needed if you are within 6 feet of anyone not in your household.

Use of active sports areas are limited to members of a single household. No organized sports. Active sports areas at the lake include volleyball courts and softball fields.

Playground structures remain closed.