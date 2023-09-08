Lawsuit accuses San Diego County Jail deputies of allowing drug sales

Eleven people have died in San Diego County jails in 2023.

VISTA, Calif. — The father of a man died of an overdose at the Vista jail sued San Diego County this week, in what is the second lawsuit in the past week to accuse sheriff's deputies of taking part in or permitting drug sales at county detention facilities.

Thursday's lawsuit was filed on behalf of Rob Bousman, the father of 23-year-old James Bousman, who died on July 27, 2022.

Bousman was arrested the day before his death and the lawsuit alleges deputies either sold or provided him with the drugs that led to his death, or knowingly allowed other inmates to give Bousman the drugs.

Similar claims were made in a separate lawsuit filed earlier this week by the family of 31-year-old Chaz Guy Young-Villasenor, who fatally overdosed at the San Diego Central Jail on May 5, 2022.

Both lawsuits also claim each man exhibited clear signs that they were in tremendous pain in their cells, but jail staff allegedly did not immediately seek medical attention.

Sheriff's Lt. David LaDieu said the department could not comment on the specifics of the lawsuit, as it does not comment on pending litigation.

However, regarding the allegations that deputies were involved in drug distribution, LaDieu said. "The claim of our deputies being involved in any way is categorically false. The Sheriff's Department holds all of its employees to the highest standards and expects every employee to live up to our core values. Any allegation of misconduct or violation of law is thoroughly investigated and dealt with accordingly. We take every allegation very seriously. Anyone wishing to file a complaint or provide information into any wrongdoing is encouraged to contact the department and report the incident to allow an investigation to take place."

The men were among 20 people who died in San Diego County jails last year. Eleven have died thus far in 2023.