Letter incorrectly tells hundreds of patients they may have cancer

Grail, the maker of Galleri, a blood test designed to detect over 50 types of cancer, sent the inaccurate form letters to around 400 individuals.

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of people received letters last month telling them they may have cancer, but they were mistaken. Grail, the maker of Galleri, a blood test designed to detect over 50 types of cancer, said in a statement that the erroneous letters were sent to around 400 people. San Diego-based Illumina owns Grail.

The letters were sent between May 10 and May 18, 2023. Grail says the error was due to a "software configuration issue" from PWN Health, a third-party vendor that provides telehealth services. For $949, patients can order the test and get a prescription from PWN Health.

Carmen Balber, Executive Director of Consumer Watchdog, expressed concern about sending sensitive medical information without human approval. "It raises a flag that technology can fail - especially when there's no human interaction, and we need to be extremely careful with that in the healthcare field because lives are at stake," she said.

Grail has stated that they quickly identified the problem and contacted each individual within 36 hours of receiving the bogus letters. They successfully reached each person via phone, email, or letter.

CBS 8 contacted Grail to find out if any San Diego residents received the incorrect letters, but the company did not respond to our email or voice message.

Balber emphasized the importance of consulting a medical professional before interpreting lab results. She noted that patients often receive their lab results quickly, sometimes even before a doctor has had a chance to review them. "If you get a test result, don't rely on your interpretation. Please speak to a medical care professional to make sure what you're looking at is accurate," she said.