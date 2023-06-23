Linda Vista neighbors calling for speed calming measures after hit-and-run crash leaves path of destruction

This comes after a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning that left a path of destruction.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — People living in Linda Vista say they’re frustrated and frightened at the velocity at which drivers speed through neighborhoods in the area.

This comes after a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning that left a path of destruction.

"That is way too close for comfort," said resident, Victor Tocco.

Neighbors say reckless driving up and down Comstock Street in Linda Vista happens on a daily basis.

“This happened at 2:40 in the morning but the speeding is constant, all day, 24/7," continued Tocco, who is president of the Linda Vista Town Council.

Tocco lives right next to where the crash happened. He says the sound of the impact woke him up from his sleep.

"I woke up when it happened ran out of the house, checked on the driver and passenger," he said.

He says a white Dodge Charger crashed into the other vehicles. He says he saw two people inside the car who quickly ran away.

Two of longtime resident, Carol Williams Davis’s cars were totaled in the wreck. What's worse she says, this has happened before.

“Here we go again. It’s a big problem," said Williams Davis.

The driver hit a total of 4 parked cars before getting away. The force of the impact sent one car flying into Carol’s front yard - inches away from crashing into her house.

Tocco says traffic concerns are a major reason why he got involved with the Linda Vista town council which he now presides over as president.

“This is very concerning. We started to notice it especially when we had kids. it seems like this has been going on for a long time," he continued.

Tocco says he and other neighbors have reached out to city officials about their concerns with the hopes of getting stop signs or speed bumps on their street. He says they haven’t gotten very far with the city.

“It’s absolutely frustrating. I understand San Diego is a big place and it costs money to run it," he added.

CBS 8 reached out to the city about the neighbor’s concerns and was told the city is looking into the matter.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the City of San Diego says:

"Our traffic engineering section is researching what requests for traffic and speed calming measures have been submitted from the community, the status of those requests, and subsequent evaluations and recommendations."

Neighbors say they hope the city can take action soon to prevent another tragedy from happening.

“The speed bumps are going to be a must. If they’re not respecting the speed limit, they’re not going to respect a stop sign," added Tocco.