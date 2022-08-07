Local construction workers volunteer to rebuild homes burned by the Camp Fire

Each home that is built is around 1,800 square feet. Families will receive a grant and a 30-year interest free loan.

SAN DIEGO — It has been almost four years since the Camp Fire destroyed thousands of homes and buildings in Paradise, California. The Camp Fire was the deadliest and the most destructive wildfire in California's history. It was also the most expensive natural disaster in the world in 2018 in terms of insured losses.

Many families are still struggling to rebuild, but a San Diego construction worker is helping. Paul Trimble and the International Relief Team have spent a lot of time in Butte County recently, building 15 homes in just over a year.

Trimble has been rebuilding homes, businesses, and other buildings for over ten years.

Volunteers are traveling to Paradise, California again this weekend to build a home for a family that lost everything during the fire.

International Relief Team is a nonprofit humanitarian organization that helps the elderly, low-income individuals and those who are on a fixed budget. After the November 2018 fire, crews were unable to access the land due to contamination, then COVID hit in 2020. However, the rebuilding has begun again.

Each home that is being built is around 1,800 square feet. Families will receive a grant and a 30-year loan that is interest free. International Relief Team also provides free labor!

Trimble told CBS 8 that the builds are hard work and require long days, but they are extremely rewarding knowing that the families who lost everything were not forgotten. Even four years after the Camp Fire.

