Locals voice concerns to National City Council about new lowrider fee

On May 6, many say it was a historic day for the lowrider community. Thirty years ago, cruising was banned because of the crime associated with it.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — In National City, cruising on Highland Ave. was banned for 30 years until recently. Now, there are talks of putting a hefty fee on drivers of all those lowriders.

On Tuesday night, many supporters came out to speak up against a charge of $8,000 that the city says is needed to support and pay for National City police presence on “cruising nights” which, is the first Friday of every month for the next six months.

The city has proposed this number which would provide one police sergeant and six police officers dedicated to the event on an overtime basis from 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

While the overwhelming majority were supporting of cruising nights and no fees, there were a few who were not.

In December, the city suspended a law for six months to allow cruising on Highland Ave. Many communities around San Diego have cruising events, including Escondido.

Cruising Grand happens every Friday night from April through September and there are no fees for drivers.

The United Lowrider Coalition told CBS 8 as of now, the June Cruise is still on and there is a temporary use permit, if it is amended with the payment, they will discuss it then.

After an over 3 hour meeting, council members say no payments will be required for May and June.

But starting in July, the Lowrider Coalition may have to pay up to $72,000 for the opportunity to cruise down Highland Ave.