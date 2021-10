Officers responding to a report of gunfire about 1:30 p.m. on Friday found the victim lying in the roadway on Sabre Street, near Sawtelle Avenue in east San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — A shooting in a Lomita-area neighborhood left one person dead Friday.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire about 1:30 p.m. found the victim lying in the roadway on Sabre Street, near Sawtelle Avenue, according to police and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, an SDFRD spokesperson said.