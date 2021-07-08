Long lines as San Diego County reopens more COVID testing sites

County numbers showed a dramatic increase the past two days, with 3,817 new cases reported; five dead, and 112 hospitalized.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The pandemic is first and foremost in many minds again Saturday night, as there is a clamor for getting tested.

Six new sites have been opened by San Diego County in the wake of the dramatic upturn in COVID cases.

The testing center at San Diego State University has been the place to be the past two days. The re-opening of the testing center is due to the recent surge in COVID cases.

We see long lines of people awaiting testing for COVID. Almost all wore masks and maintained social distancing. All at the testing site to make sure they have not been infected.

"I had brunch with a friend and it turns out her husband tested positive," said Emily Liebenberg, who was waiting in line to get a COVID test. "I wanted to come down; make sure I was good to go."

Being tested was the only choice she could make.

"Pretty worried, it effects every single thing every day of my life." Liebenberg said.

Health experts tell us the vaccines are effective, to a point.

"This vaccine does not tend to prevent infection; more so it prevents getting to the hospital, prevents more from dying." Dr. Kaveh Bahmanpour with Sharp primary care medical doctor said.

The goal is to get 75 to 80 percent vaccinated, San Diego County is up to about 72%.

"The tools we have in our hands is vaccination, wearing masks, and make sure not to go to places; indoor, crowded places where you're close to each other." Dr. Bahmanpour said.

And we need to be aware.

"With the Delta variant going around, it's not surprising that people want to get tested nowadays." A. J. Jiminez, who was waiting in line to get a COVID test said.

Hence, lines that will wrap around a building. Some are deeply worried and others wanting to do what's best.

"I just want to do my part; getting tested is not only knowing if I have it but it's also knowing the safety of others." Jiminez said.

The County's third large-capacity, no-cost walk-up COVID testing site at SDSU Alumni Center is now open.



SDSU and Cal State San Marcos are open Tues-Sat and the Tubman Chavez Center is open Sun-Thurs. All open 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.https://t.co/DmxbioUpmL for all County sites. pic.twitter.com/mg3Xdx9c4T — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) August 7, 2021