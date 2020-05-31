Looters with baseball bats take over La Mesa Springs Shopping Center

Officers arrived more than an hour after the looting began to end the free-for-all chaos.

LA MESA, Calif. — Hundreds of looters were able to take over La Mesa Springs Shopping Center Saturday night as police officers were off protecting other parts of the city.

The vandalism and theft throughout La Mesa erupted after nightfall following peaceful, daytime demonstrations over the death of George Floyd had ended.

Protesters used to baseball bats to smash windows and gain entrance to the Vons grocery store, Sally Beauty Supply, Play It Again Sports, Postal Annex, Roundtable Pizza, and more.

White smoke filled the Vons, apparently from fireworks being set off inside the store, as looters filed in and then carried out cases of beer and other items.

Cell phone video showed men carrying surfboards, skateboards, and motorcycle helmets out of Play It Again Sports.

The looting continued for more than an hour with no police officers on scene. A parade of vehicles drove through the parking lot occasionally squealing rubber and doing donuts as spectators cheered.

Eventually, officers from Escondido Police and Community College Police teamed up with San Diego Sheriff’s deputies to clear the parking lot and restore order. La Mesa firefighters showed up to put out smoldering fires.

Within an hour of police clearing the scene, business owners started arriving to survey the damage. Steve and Janelle Clay, owners of the Postal Annex in the shopping center for the past 17 years, said they had never seen anything like this before.

A handful of community volunteers started helping the Clays clean up the broken glass and chaos inside their store. Janelle Clay said she knew why the volunteers were there to help.