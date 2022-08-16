Loved one speak out after Carlsbad mother killed in e-bike crash

The victims husband shared traffic safety and speeding concerns to the Carlsbad City Council, less than one month before her death.

SAN DIEGO — The loved ones of a mother killed while riding her e-bike spoke out during a Carlsbad City Council Meeting on Tuesday.

Christine Embree, 35, was cycling with her 16-month-old daughter when she was hit by a car in her neighborhood Aug 7. The crash happened at Basswood Avenue and Valley Street, near Carlsbad High School.

Her husband Bob Embree, a firefighter, received the call every first responder fears.

"A position none of us are prepared to deal with. His wife and daughter had been hit while riding a bicycle. By the grace of God his daughter was saved because the bicycle seat came off the bike," said Mark Embree, Christine's father-in-law.

Christine wasn't so lucky and died in the hospital.

"Two trauma surgeons with a combined 70 years of experience said it was the worst trauma they'd ever seen," Bob Embree said.

Tuesday wasn't the first time Bob Embree has spoken at a Carlsbad City Council Meeting.

"I came here a month ago to discuss two topics the safety and speeds with which people travel through neighborhoods," he said. "I talked about the trauma I carry as a 10-year firefighter paramedic,"

Now his family is dealing with the exact type of tragedy he's been trying to prevent.

"Never in a million years did I think three weeks later my wife would be hit by a 42-year-old female who lived in the neighborhood, driving approximately 40 miles per hour and blew a stop sign," he said.

Their family hopes to see more traffic-slowing measures like speed bumps and roundabouts to make the roads a safer place.

"We were supposed to live 40 more years together. We were supposed to grow old and gray. Now my daughter is running around without a mom. No one should have to suffer. Please don't let my wife's life be lost in vain," he said.

A GoFundMe was set up to help with Christine's memorial services.

Carlsbad has seen two fatal bike crashes in the past week and a half. A cyclist was killed in a crash with a motorcycle. Carlsbad police said it happened Monday during a police chase on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road.

Investigators say a state parks officer was chasing a speeding motorcyclist when the motorcycle hit and killed a man on a bicycle.

The 28-year-old motorcycle driver and his passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Carlsbad City Manager Scott Chadwick said the city is gathering speed and traffic data of the areas where the two fatal bike crashes happened. He said the city is prioritizing its sustainable mobility program that works to build safe bike lanes, wider sidewalks and crosswalks.

Both crashes are still under investigation.