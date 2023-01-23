Lunar New Year Celebration held in solidarity at Old Globe

Organizers hoped to focus on the joy the festivities bring in the wake of the Monterey Park Shooting.

SAN DIEGO — Lunar New Years festivities are still being held across the country and being used as a way to show solidarity for Asian communities rattled by the Monterey Park mass shooting.

The celebration kicked off with the Lion Dance which is a tradition commonly seen during the Chinese New Year.

"They are traditional Chinese lions so mythical creatures that is believed to scare away evil spirits," said Roger Look, the executive director of Southern Sea.

He was hopeful their dance would bring people joy after this weekend's horrific events.

"Being Chinese American descent, the news of this past weekend was very tragic and hit home because that's an area I grew up in," he said.

Attendees sent their condolences to all those impacted by the shooting.

"Our thoughts and our hearts are with everyone that's affected by the terrible tragedy," said Thelma Decastro, a member of United AAPI Artist.

She and Trixie Agiao, another member of United AAPI Artist, wanted to shine light on the beauty of the Lunar New Year and sense of togetherness it brings.

"It's extremely important that we still show up and show that AAPI people have been part of our communities and we make our communities stronger," Agiao said.

They believe that sense of community will help people get through dark times.

"There is a lot of anger and sadness out there but like Thelma said it's important for us to come together because that's how we're going to heal and move on," she said.

The Old Globe hosts events every month celebrating different cultures and communities You can find more information, here.