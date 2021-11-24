Mama's Kitchen Thanksgiving pie bake sale raises $120K

Mama’s Kitchen delivers food to San Diego county’s most vulnerable people battling cancer, heart disease and other illness.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The 17th Annual Mama's Kitchen Thanksgiving pies bake sale brought in $120,000 to support critically ill San Diegans.

Families who placed their pie order ahead of time picked up their sweet treat at various locations around San Diego on Wednesday.

Volunteers handed out 3,000 pies this year. Mama’s Kitchen delivers food to San Diego county’s most vulnerable people battling cancer, heart disease and other illness.

All the pies are donated by different bakers throughout San Diego.

“People can add something to their annual tradition while supporting the mission of a non-profit organization that is also addressing the nutritional needs of those who are vulnerable to hunger and malnutrition,” said Alberto Cortes the CEO of Mama’s Kitchen.

Mama’s Kitchen started serving people 31 years ago as a volunteer network delivering meals to people sick with HIV and Aids.

“Our ability to express our mission is absolutely dependent on our donors,” said Cortes.

The funds from Wednesday’s pie bake sale helps support their home delivery meal program, which is essential to our immunocompromised community.