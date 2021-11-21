Man dies in Talmadge house fire

San Diego Police say at 8:50 p.m., a neighbor saw smoke and flames from a nearby home and called 911.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was found dead after a house fire in the Talmadge neighborhood, fire officials said Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the one-story home on Altadena Avenue on Saturday and began putting out a fire in the front of the home, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames under 10 mins. After the flames were extinguished, the body of a man was found.

No further information was immediately released.